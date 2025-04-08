Barcelona President Joan Laporta delivered on last week’s promise to respond to La Liga’s public statement about their salary limit situation, as the Blaugrana released a forceful statement on their behaviour. The consequences may not end there either.

With the two institutions battling over the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, which La Liga appealed yesterday, Barcelona emitted a statement announcing they would be stepping back from La Liga’s delegate commission. They also ‘required’ La Liga to halt public communication about the club’s finances, and accused the league of inciting a campaign of misinformation against Barcelona. In their statement, they cite the breach of a confidentiality clause in La Liga’s rules too.

Now, President of CENAFE (Centre for the Education of Coaches) Miguel Angel Galan has published on his social media account that Barcelona are considering filing for the suspension of La Liga President Javier Tebas as a result. The Administrative Tribunal for Sports have already fined Tebas for a previous infraction after a case was brought by Real Madrid.

Galan continues on to say that as it was a second infraction against the sports law, it could result in Tebas’ suspension from office should Barcelona file a motion against him. He also includes the fact that in previous cases, it resulted in the sacking of former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Angel Maria Villar, the suspension of ex-RFEF President Luis Rubiales, and ex-interim President Pedro Rocha of the same organisation, at Galan’s hand.

Whether Barcelona do decide to go all out against Tebas is another matter. Despite frequent battles over their salary limit situation in recent years, relations between Laporta and Tebas are reportedly good, with each understanding that publicly the pair must defend their position. Should they decide to do so, Barcelona would no doubt take into account whom Tebas’ successor is likely to be and what that might mean for their relations with La Liga going forward.