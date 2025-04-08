Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended his position defiantly after a disappointing defeat to Valencia over the weekend, which led to more speculation over his future. It is not the first time he has been called into question this season, but Ancelotti believes he has a trump card.

After the Valencia game, Ancelotti maintained that although they had been beaten, they had done enough to win the game, forcing several good saves from Giorgi Mamardashvili, including a missed penalty from Vinicius Junior.

“As I’ve said many times, we can’t think about criticism when we play every three days. We failed against Valencia, we analysed it, evaluated it… and what I said after the game is exactly what I think now. But we’re looking ahead,” he noted early in his press conference.

He was asked fairly bluntly if he got the impression whether he felt people were tired of seeing him as Real Madrid manager.

“(Laughs) I don’t know! Maybe a lot of people have gotten tired, but I don’t think the most important person has. And that’s what counts. He’s happy with me; he supports me, he helps me. And that’s what I count on. If a lot of people get tired later, I don’t care. What can change the dynamic is this: that the most important person in this club doesn’t get tired,” he said defiantly, in clear reference to President Florentino Perez.

Ancelotti had no doubts over whether Real Madrid could still win titles this season.

“Yes, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’d consider going on holiday. We have all the resources to compete and fight for titles until the very end. Winning… you have to try. If it goes well, you win, and if not, we have to think about next season.”

If nothing else, Ancelotti and his side will have experience over rivals Barcelona and over all comers in the Champions League. The Italian explained its importance.

“Experience in this tournament is truly important. It makes you not be afraid to play these matches, despite the pressure, because there’s something very important at stake.”

Against Los Che, Aurelien Tchouameni returned to central defence, relegating Raul Asencio to the bench. Of the latter’s previous five starts from the bench, Los Blancos have lost four.

“It’s very difficult to always demand 100%. It’s practically impossible. Because if you’re at 100% mentally, you can’t be at 100% physically. We’ve suffered a lot of injuries, and that’s made rotation more complicated, something that’s more necessary than usual now.”

“The other day we gave Asencio a rest because he was really exhausted after the Real Sociedad game. But the fact that we’ve had all the injuries hasn’t allowed us to make all the necessary rotations. But, having said that, the team is in good physical condition, and tomorrow we’ll be able to play an intense game.”

Reports from the Spanish capital have claimed that Real Madrid President Perez recently held a meeting a with Ancelotti to express his confidence in him for the remainder of the season. That said, the Valencia defeat was a blow to the dressing room, and increased the pressure on him significantly.