Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he has gotten involved in the decision on the club’s next penalty taker, should one come up against Arsenal. Los Blancos have missed five penalties this season, the latest of which from Vinicius Junior cost them points against Valencia. Ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates, Ancelotti made it clear he had plenty of respect for their opponents.

While one of the main topics of his press conference was his future at Real Madrid, there was little suggestion that Ancelotti’s mind was elsewhere.

“The only thing I’m thinking about is preparing well for the match. And we think we’ve done that. We’re up against an opponent who does many things well, who’s well-rounded: high pressing, low blocking, transitions… So the only thing we’re thinking about is managing the match well, preparing for it, with a clear approach. And trying to execute it tomorrow.”

The clash sees former Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard face his former side, and Ancelotti was asked about why it did not work out for the Norwegian.

“He arrived very young… and the talent he has now is the same as when he was 16. Nothing has changed in that regard. He’s simply had the character and courage to leave, gain experience, and come back as one of the best in Europe,” he noted, explaining that there was little space in the side for him at the time due to a star-studded line-up.

After Lucas Vazquez once again looked vulnerable over the weekend, it seems likely that Fede Valverde will revert to right-back, a role he has reprised on various occasions in big gams of late.

“It’s a doubt, because he does many things well: full-back, midfielder… We have to think about where he’ll contribute the most to the team.”

“We’ve thought about it and we’ll try to handle it tomorrow,” he noted on who will take penalties, with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and Luka Modric all taking spot-kicks this season.

Earlier on Monday, Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Ancelotti, and the Italian returned the favour.

“Yes, fantastic. They’re in the Champions League, in the quarterfinals, and compared to Arsenal in 2020, they’re much stronger. And they’ll continue to improve in the future.”

“I congratulate Arteta, because he’s doing a fantastic job. And I thank him for what he’s said about me. He arrived when I left for Everton in 2020, and in five years, he’s taken this team to the top of Europe. And above all, he’s built a complete team. And there aren’t many complete teams in Europe. There are some who do some things very well, but complete teams like Arsenal… there aren’t many.”

Much has been made of the threat the Gunners carry from set pieces this season too, and Los Blancos allowed Mouctar Diakhaby a free run to open the scoring this weekend.

“It’s true that Arsenal are very dangerous from set pieces, so we’ll try to defend as best we can. But we can also cause damage from set pieces. That’s a very important aspect.”

Los Blancos have struggled defensively of late, conceding eight goals in the three games since the March international break, and looking less than convincing. Few would project their league form would necessarily transfer to the Champions League though, given their history in the competition. Ancelotti is also missing much of his backline in Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, but will have star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois back.