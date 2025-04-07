LONDON (United Kingdom), 01/04/2025.- Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London, Great Britain, 01 April 2025. (Gran Bretaña, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has reassured fans over his contract situation, with two years remaining on his current deal, as negotiations loom on the horizon. He also assessed Arsenal’s chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, giving off the impression that there would be no inferiority complex during the game.

Saka’s contract was one of the key topics of conversation, and he was keen to put out a message of calm for Arsenal fans.

“For me, I want to win, and I want to win wearing this badge. The fans know that, and what I feel for this badge, and you could see that on Tuesday. So it’s a good relationship. I’m really happy to be there, and just focused on winning. It was special, you had to be in the stadium to feel the noise and the energy [when I came back] to understand.”

“I don’t think anyone’s in too much of a rush. I’ve still got two years left on my contract, everything knows my thoughts, so it’s pretty relaxed.”

Both he and manager Mikel Arteta were keen to big up the occasion against Los Blancos.

“Yeah, most definitely, it’s a very big night. It’s special, against one of the best teams in the competition. I don’t really think about that sort of thing [nerves].”

However Saka was also quietly confident that Arsenal would cause Real Madrid issues. While Arsenal are nursing defensive injuries, Real Madrid are nursing both fitness issues and leaky backline in recent games, having conceded eight times in their last three matches against Leganes, Real Sociedad and Valencia.

“Yeah 100% [they have things to fear about us]. If you look back, I don’t think we’ve lost a game at the Emirates in the Champions League in about two years. I’m sure they know that. So they need to be ready, because we’re pretty good at the Emirates.”

“We know how good they are and the quality they possess in the final third. We just have to be ready for them, but we have to impose ourselves as well. I think we all know what they do, and w watch a lot of their comebacks, and the late wins they have recovered. But hopefully not this tie!”

The 23-year-old was asked if he had been following Vinicius Junior’s battles with racism in Spain.

“I know him as a player, I’ve seen the journey he’s been on. He’s shown that he’s bigger than all that, so credit to him.”

Saka has also been receiving advice from Arsenal legend – and Barcelona icon – Thierry Henry. Beyond any specifics, the England star wanted to emulate his self-belief.

“For me the biggest thing I take from Thierry, from our conversations, is the confidence. Obviously he gives me certain details, stuff he sees on the pitch, but when he was playing he believed that no-one could stop him, and he basically destroyed the league. So that belief is what I take.”