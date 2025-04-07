Ansu Fati
Report: Barcelona star ready to give up on comeback – exit predicted this summer

Barcelona have exceeded expectations this season, with a number of players performing well beyond their levels in recent seasons. However there is the exception to the rule, and unfortunately for Ansu Fati, he remains on the outside looking in.

The Blaugrana were willing to let Fati leave on loan in the January transfer window, having looked into an exit to Saudi Arabia in the summer. The likes of Real Betis, Sevilla and Girona were all supposedly willing to gamble on the 22-year-old, but the forward decided to stick it out and try to convince Flick that he deserved more opportunities. His camp are reportedly frustrated with Flick’s treatment of Fati, but the German has been consistent in remarking that he needs to see more in training to give him opportunities on the pitch.

According to MD, the situation is getting to Fati, and he has now accepted the fact that he must leave to get the opportunities he feels he deserves. He will prioritise game time above all, and will search for a manager that places their faith in him. The Barcelona forward has also been disappointed with Flick and the club, and it is noted that at times Fati has performed best in finishing exercises in training, but other players have been highlighted on the club’s social media accounts.

The Catalan daily also claim that Ajax, Porto, Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund were all interested in presumably a loan deal for Fati in the January market too, and that clubs are starting to position themselves for his services. That speaks to the idea that Fati still retains a degree of faith from other clubs that he can rebuild his career. He has not played since a Copa del Rey tie against Barbastro from the fourth tier, where he featured for 28 minutes off the bench. That was just his eighth appearance of the season, in which he has played 187 minutes.

