La Liga file for injunction against Dani Olmo Barcelona registration

Any legal measure you can take, we can take too – that was the message from La Liga on Monday afternoon, as they continue to Barcelona over the registration case. Last week the High Committee for Sport ruled in Barcelona’s favour on the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, deciding that the committee that unregistered both players did not have the power to do so.n

Barcelona celebrated the decision, one that allows Olmo and Victor to play until the end of the season if the decision holds. Just the day before, La Liga had assured that Barcelona’s salary limit had been reduced, to their €100m VIP seats lease not being included in their accounts by their auditor. This not only impacts them this summer, but La Liga say is evidence that they did not sufficient space in their salary limit to register Olmo and Victor.

However in a press release from La Liga, they have explained that they have taken the matter to the Court of Contentious Decisions, and requested an emergency injunction to prevent the pair from playing. They say that the competition would otherwise be adulterated, after a decision that they announced after the fact ‘went against the law‘.

“We understand that the Resolution seriously violates the regulatory framework regarding economic control and the processing of sports licenses, undermines the general interest of the competition, and compromises its integrity by violating the principle of equality between clubs,” reasons their statement.

La Liga seems desperate not to let this issue slide for Barcelona, as people begin to question the justice of a salary limit in La Liga. The Catalan giants have consistently found loopholes to continue adding players to their squad. Meanwhile Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Olmo’s presence would not adulterate the competition, while Barcelona President Joan Laporta has claimed they did everything to register the duo in a clear and a timely fashion.