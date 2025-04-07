Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong looks as if he will continue his relationship with the club beyond the end of his current contract, despite all prognostics just six months ago. The Dutchman has expressed a desire to remain at the club, and his agent, Ali Dursun, is due to negotiate with Barcelona Director of Football Deco before the summer.

That much was known previously, as de Jong and Barcelona have grown more aligned in recent months with the return of the Dutchman to Hansi Flick’s starting XI. Now established again alongside Pedri in midfield, the 27-year-old looks as if he has a future in Catalonia again.

According to MD, it is the only thing that the Netherlands international sees for himself. De Jong has reportedly told agent Ali Dursun that he does not want to listen to offers from other clubs, and that his priority is to renew his deal with Barcelona and continue at the Catalan club.

Raphinha understands his behavior after the Real Betis game wasn't appropriate, and wants to turn the page as soon as possible and be in the media for good reasons again. @RogerTorello pic.twitter.com/NJe7jpTNfk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2025

Despite reported interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Saudi Arabia, it looks as if de Jong will disappoint his suitors once more. Barcelona have certainly been open to selling him on multiple occasions, but his desire to remain at the club he grew up admiring held firm in the face of plenty of media speculation.

Just several months ago, it was reported that de Jong would be allowed to leave for as little as €20m, as he approaches the final year of his contract. The latest is that Barcelona will only consider an offer ‘above market value’ for de Jong though, albeit were negotiations to collapse, that would thrust his future into doubt again. Deco has made it a priority not to allow any of Barcelona’s stars into the final year of their contract, albeit with de Jong’s instructions to Dursun, that should be avoided.