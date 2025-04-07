Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong look set to continue together for several more years yet, against the odds in recent seasons. The Dutchman has for some time been underlined as a potential casualty of the salary limit struggles at Barcelona, but in the last four months, his situation has take a U-turn.

Despite reports that de Jong would be sold in the summer, amid a stalemate over a new contract, the Dutchman has now expressed his desire to stay at the club. Hansi Flick’s insistence on using de Jong, and getting arguably the best football out of him that he has played at Barcelona, has made the Catalan giants rethink their stance on him though. De Jong has reportedly told his agent Ali Dursun that he does not want to listen to other offers, and does want a new deal done with the Blaugrana.

Now Sport reference a report from Actualite Barca saying that Dursun will meet with the club imminently to discuss terms. However perhaps more intriguing is the fact that Barcelona are willing to maintain his salary in their new deal. They say that the Blaugrana will agree to a €19m salary, which he is currently earning, if that figure includes bonuses and performance-related objectives.

Ansu Fati is very upset, and he's clear that he must find a new team with a coach who trusts him. @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/582G1LJNMd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2025

That should certainly make negotiations easier, although Barcelona will have to consider what they can fit into their salary limit this summer after La Liga’s recent announcement. De Jong is one of Barcelona’s top two earners alongside Robert Lewandowski, something that has irritated fans over the years as his contribution has perhaps not lived up to that so far.

Just six months ago de Jong was whistled by his own fans against Brest in the Champions League, albeit the attitude towards him has changed. As it stands, de Jong looks set to control the Barcelona midfield alongside Pedri for several years to come.