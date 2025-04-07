Less than a month ago, much of the talk surrounding Barcelona star Raphinha was related to a potential Ballon d’Or candidacy, with some of the best numbers in European football and some of the biggest goals. Yet since the March international break, the Brazilian hasn’t looked the same.

Raphinha hit the headlines while on Brazil duty for his incendiary comments before their clash with Argentina – and the subsequent beatdown that the Selecao received, complete with taunts from the home crowd. On his return to Barcelona, he has been struggling to fully shed the muscle fatigue. Left out of their first game against Osasuna after arriving just the day before the match, he also did not feature against Girona.

He was back on the pitch against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid, playing 90 minutes, but struggling to impact the game in what has become his usual fashion this season. Similarly against Real Betis on Saturday night, he was given the final half hour to help Barcelona find a winner, but was relatively quiet until the final whistle, when he made headlines for his irate reaction towards the officials.

According to Sport, Flick spoke with Raphinha about his behaviour after the game, while one of their lead columnists Toni Juanmarti remarked on Siempre Positivo podcast that the Brazilian has been struggling for his rhythm since coming back from international duty. It is an issue that has been affecting him both physically and mentally since the game against Argentina.

Flick will no doubt be desperate to ensure that Raphinha is back to his best for the final two motnhs of the season, as decisive encounters approach. Few players can attest to have put more effort in than Raphinha this season, and perhaps it is simply a case of recharging his batteries for that run-in.