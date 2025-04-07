While Carlo Ancelotti has been receiving plenty of criticism in Spain for Real Madrid’s performances of late, and in particular their defeat to Valencia this weekend, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reminded of his incredible history in the Champions League. Los Blancos face Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday night in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

For the Gunners, Arteta noted that it was one of the biggest occasions for them in some time, having not enjoyed many deep European runs in recent years.

“I am 100% certain that we can win. I would encourage the people to come to the stadium, 60,000 people, and not to watch, but to play the game with us.

The major question for Arsenal will be how to set up their defence, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori ruled out through injury. Jurrien Timber is also thought to be a doubt, meaning Arteta will be forced into some difficult choices.

“Yes I have decided. No, I will not tell you,” Arteta told the press, while agreeing that their set-piece threat could be crucial against Los Blancos.

“Of course, yeah, set-pieces have resulted in 33% of our goals, they play a really important role for us. So yeah it will be very important.”

On Real Madrid, Arteta was clear that his side could cause bother for Carlo Ancelotti’s side too.

“With the individual quality they have, they are always a threat, especially in certain situations, but that is the stage we are at, it doesn’t get much bigger than this. That’s why they’ve been doing what they’ve been doing so consistently at this level. They can hurt us a lot, but our qualities can hurt their weaknesses, they do have them.”

On the manager himself, he had only praise though.

“Ancelotti is a huge inspiration, he’s the coach who has won the Champions League more than anyone else. He helps players to win games, and his calm nature helps his players a lot, and I think it’s an example for a lot of his players. His human side is a big thing for players.”

Given Arsenal have not been in contention in the latter stages of the Champions League in recent years, one of the topics of the press conference was the lack of experience for Arsenal. Something Arteta believed was on show against Bayern Munich last year, in their 3-2 aggregate defeat.

“Especially in moments in the second leg, because there were moments in the first leg, where he have to utilise those moments, and be ruthless, and then put the game to bed. Then we gave them two goals.”