It was a frustrating evening for Barcelona on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and for talismanic attacker Raphinha, that boiled over after the full time whistle.

Raphinha pushing his own teammate and the Betis players… imagine if it was 🤐pic.twitter.com/IRgVKJzD5g — 🫵🏽 (@idoxvi) April 5, 2025

In fan footage that was posted on social media of the full time scenes at the Estadi Olimpic, Raphinha was shown angrily reacting to the referee. He also clashed with Betis players, and almost came to blows with his own teammate Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who was near the dugout area.

MD have revealed details of the reasons for Raphinha’s fury, which was aimed at referee Jesus Gil Manzano and one of this linesman. The Brazilian superstar is said to have told the latter “you don’t tell me to shut up” following an exchange between the two during the final stages of Saturday’s match.

Hansi Flick and Ter Stegen both tried to calm Raphinha down, while Robert Lewandowski is also seen telling him to move away. Given that his fury was very evident, Barcelona could be fearing possible repercussions. However, the referee report has not included any mention of the Brazilian, which suggests that he will not be punished for his actions.

Raphinha did not start the match against Betis as Flick decided to have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund, which also takes place at the Estadi Olimpic. He was introduced in the second half as a replacement for Ferran Torres, who had a quiet night aside from assisting Gavi’s goal.

Barcelona and Raphinha will be aiming to bounce back from the disappointment against Betis by securing another victory against Dortmund, whom they have already defeated in this season’s Champions League (3-2 at Signal Iduma Park during the league phase).