Real Madrid superstar whistled by own supporters during Valencia defeat

Real Madrid lost more ground in the La Liga title race on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Valencia, and fingered were pointed after the defeat – and in particular, one player has taken a significant portion of the blame: Vinicius Junior.

Although he scored Real Madrid’s only goal at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vinicius did miss a crucial penalty when it was 0-0 in the first half. And on the back of this, some of his own supporters turned on him.

As reported by Marca, audible whistles aimed at Vinicius were heard during the match against Valencia. He was targeted from the first time he lost the ball, with the big reaction coming when Giorgi Mamardashvili denied him from 12 yards – and although it was not a major situation, it was one that caused murmurs.

It is not the first time that Vinicius has evoked a negative reaction from those associated with Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti, Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric have all shown frustration with the Brazilian superstar at various times throughout the season, but this does appear to be the first time that the supporters have taken aim at the 24-year-old.

The last few months have been difficult for Vinicius as his form has taken a nosedive – particularly in La Liga. The pressure has been building, and it is now at fever pitch as Real Madrid prepare to enter the most crucial period of the season, which starts with the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal.

Vinicius will be keen to make a significant impact against the Premier League side, and his best performances are often saved for Champions League nights. Real Madrid will hope that this is the case on Tuesday, and also in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu eight days later.