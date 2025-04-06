This summer could see a busy transfer window for Real Madrid, and in terms of possible departures, one of candidates to go could be Luka Modric, who is coming towards the end of his current contract at the defending La Liga and European champions.

Modric has been at Real Madrid for almost 13 years, and although he is no longer a regular starter, he has still been a very important player for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has often relied on the veteran midfielder – particularly in La Liga.

Modric has played 48 times for Real Madrid this season, with his latest appearance coming in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Valencia. At things stand, he has less than three months remaining at the club, and hopes of a one-year contract extension are yet to increase as Marca have reported that no decision has yet been made on whether the 39-year-old will be offered the chance to stay until 2026.

While Modric waits for a decision from Real Madrid, he has started to attract interest. As per the report, Qatar are interested in offering him a lucrative contract that would serve as a big payday before he ends his career, which is expected to happen after the 2026 World Cup in the United States and North America.

This season, Modric has shown himself to be very valuable to Real Madrid, but given that the club appears keen on a summer move for Martin Zubimendi, it could push the Croatian midfielder towards the exit door.

The decision on whether Modric stays or goes is expected to be made before the end of the season, as it would allow preparations to be made for a possible farewell. If Real Madrid give the green light for negotiations over a contract extension to take place, it would take very little time for an agreement to be reached.