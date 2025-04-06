Key Real Madrid injury return for Arsenal trip as duo miss out

Real Madrid resume their UEFA Champions League campaign in the coming days as they face off with Arsenal on April 8.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side battled past old foes Atletico Madrid in the last 16 to set up a quarter final date against the Gunners.

However, their preparations for the trip to London have been far from ideal, with a dent to their La Liga title push via a 2-1 weekend defeat to Valencia.

Barcelona have since stretched their title lead to four points at the top of the rankings as Ancelotti looks to bounce back at the Emirates Stadium.

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Italian, but the plan with Thibaut Courtois has worked perfectly, with the Belgian back in the squad.

Courtois has been missing from Ancelotti’s squad since his return from Belgium duty with a muscle injury.

Ancelotti was forced to start third choice keeper Fran Gonzalez in the Valencia loss with Andriy Lunin benched due to his own injury issue.

Lunin has not been passed fit for the Arsenal game but Courtois’ return is a key boost for the defending European champions.

However, the fitness news elsewhere in Ancelotti’s panel has not been as positive, with Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy both missing their target of returning from injury in time to face the Gunners.

Ceballos was close to a recall but Ancelotti has decided not to risk either player with Aurelien Tchouameni out through suspension.

Courtois is certain to start, with Fede Valverde likely to rotate back to right back, with Fran Garcia at left back, and Raul Asencio partnering Antonio Rudiger in the heart of Ancelotti’s back line.

Captain Luka Modric could lead the team alongside Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield – in behind the superstar attacking trio of Rodrygo Gos, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior – as Ancelotti aims for the semi finals.