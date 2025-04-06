Real Madrid to have important player back from injury for Arsenal tie

Real Madrid are gearing up to face Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Arsenal, for which they are favourites. And their chances of progression to the last four look to have been boosted in the last 24 hours with positive injury news.

It has been a wretched season for Real Madrid in terms of injuries, although things are returning to some form of normality as the run-in approaches. However, they are still without the likes of Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy, and Dani Ceballos has also been out since the end of February with a hamstring injury.

Ceballos suffered the injury against Real Sociedad, and initially, he was ruled out for two months. This would have meant that he would play no part against Arsenal, and while he has been ruled out of the first leg, it has been reported by Marca that he is expected to return for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Ceballos has pushed his recovery in order to give himself the best chance of returning in time to face Arsenal, and at this stage, it appears that his efforts will not be in vain. While he would not expect to start against the Premier League side, the option of bringing him off the bench if required is one that Carlo Ancelotti will welcome.

Prior to Ceballos’ run as a regular starter earlier in 2025, Real Madrid had a lot of problems in the centre of midfield, so his importance cannot be understated. The fact that he should be returning against Arsenal also means that Los Blancos should have him available and up to speed for the Copa del Rey against Barcelona, which takes place at La Cartuja towards the end of April. He is surely a candidate to start in that one.