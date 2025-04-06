Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti open to taking Brazil job

Carlo Ancelotti has regularly been linked with leaving his position as head coach of Real Madrid over the last 12-18 months, on both his own will or via a dismissal. For now, he is continuing at the Santiago Bernabeu, although it is expected that he will last no longer than the duration of his current contract, which ends in the summer of 2026.

For many months between 2022 and 2023, Ancelotti was strongly linked with the managerial position of the Brazil national team. He ended up rejecting that interest in order to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, but now that the Selecao have parted ways with Dorival Junior in recent weeks, the opportunity could present itself again.

And according to Relevo, it is one that Ancelotti would be willing to take. He is open to managing Brazil, although it would only happen if he were to end up being sacked by Real Madrid – which could happen at the end of the season if Los Blancos were to end up without success in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

For now, Ancelotti is not under pressure at Real Madrid, even after Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Valencia. There is still confidence in him that he can turn things around in La Liga, and in the Champions League, they are considered to be one of the favourites to retain the title they won last June.

It is no secret that Real Madrid want to hire Xabi Alonso as their next manager, but there is no rush to do so. It will only happen when Ancelotti goes, which could certainly happen this summer. And if that were to be the case, it would be no surprise to see the Italian making his way to South America.