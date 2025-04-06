Real Betis sporting director confirms Antony transfer plan

Antony has been a revelation for Real Betis since he joined the La Liga club on loan from Manchester United in January, and because of this, it is no surprise that work is already being done on keeping him for at least one more season.

Antony has amassed four goals and four assists since arriving at the Benito Villamarin, while his performances outside of G/A have also been spectacular. He has looked at home in Seville, and because of this, there is an even greater hope that he can stay for longer.

Speaking to the media (via ED) prior to Betis’ 1-1 draw at Barcelona on Saturday, sporting director Manu Fajardo expressed his pride at having brought Antony in during the winter transfer window. He also confirmed that there is a great desire to keep the winger at the club beyond the end of this season.

“It is a source of satisfaction on a personal level (to have brought Antony to Betis), but it is the result of teamwork. Although I am responsible for the sporting management, there are many people involved in this signing. It’s still early, but we will try in different ways to do everything possible to continue enjoying Antony.”

Betis have had a wonderful couple of months that have turned their season around, and although they look well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 campaign, they are also aiming to win this season’s UEFA Conference League, as explained by Fajardo.

“We are one of the few Spanish teams that are in two competitions, on the verge of a quarter-final, and for us it means a lot to be able to be in the semi-finals of a European competition.”