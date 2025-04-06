One of the highest rated managers in La Liga – that being Rayo Vallecano head coach Inigo Perez – looks like he will not be leaving his current position at the end of the season, despite strong interest from two clubs in particular over the last few weeks.

Perez has worked wonders with Rayo since being appointed as manager, and the Madrid club are well in the race for European qualification, although that suffered a blow earlier this weekend when they were trounced at home by Espanyol.

His efforts have been recognised at Vallecas, but also across La Liga. Osasuna have eyed him up as a replacement for current head coach Vicente Moreno, while he has also been linked with succeeding Imanol Alguacil at Real Sociedad.

Perez is out of contract at the end of the season, which is why his future has attracted so much speculation in recent weeks. But according to Relevo, it will all be immaterial as the 37-year-old is expected to sign a new deal.

Negotiations between Rayo and Perez’s representatives are said to be at a very advanced stage, and barring any last minute changes, he will remain at the club for at least one more season – and he will hope that he is managing the club in European competition.

It looks like being a relatively busy summer in La Liga with the managerial market. There are chances of several coaches to be moving on from their current clubs, such as Carlo Ancelotti, Alguacil and Moreno. But for now, it looks like Perez will not be someone that moves on, and that is wonderful news for Rayo.

Rayo will hope that Perez can lead them to a strong end of the season, and after that, he should have at least one more year in charge at Vallecas.