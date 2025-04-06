Raphinha avoids La Liga ban after furious referee row v Real Betis

Barcelona star Raphinha can count himself lucky to have escaped a La Liga ban following his meltdown in the 1-1 draw with Real Betis.

La Blaugrana missed the chance to fully capitalise on Real Madrid’s 2-1 home defeat to Valencia as they only picked up a point against Manuel Pellegrini’s visitors.

A draw in Catalonia means the weekend ends with Barcelona four points clear at the top of the table as they return to UEFA Champions League action in midweek.

Frustration was common theme amongst Hansi Flick’s players in the final minutes against Los Verdiblancos with Raphinha left furious at the final whistle.

The Brazil international was angered by match referee Jesus Gil Manzano’s decision to blow up for the end of the game just as Barcelona won a last gasp corner.

Raphinha raged at Manzano’s assistant on the far side of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys pitch and he made a post-match dart for the main official on his way off the pitch.

TV footage spotted Raphinha shouting at the pair with Flick and injured goal keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen trying to drag him away from the melee.

Raphinha was picked up saying to the assistant “you don’t tell me to shut up” as he shoved Ter Stegen on his way down the tunnel.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the incident was not added to the referee’s report, not did Manzano add it to his additional information section.

That will mean Raphinha avoids scrutiny from La Liga and the potential for a ban at a critical point in the season.

The 28-year-old has been sensational for Flick in 2024/25, amid growing calls for a possible Ballon d’Or at the end of 2025, with 13 league goals and eight assists plus 11 and five respectively in the Champions League – as the UCL top scorer ahead of the quarter final stage.