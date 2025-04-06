Manchester City stonewalled in efforts to sign Barcelona superstar

Due to their financial woes, there are chances for Barcelona to sell important players this summer – and Manchester City are hoping to benefit from that after taking an interest in one of the Catalan club’s most important stars: Pedri.

It has been an outstanding season from Pedri, who has firmly put his injury problems behind him to become one of the best midfielders in the world. His performances for Barcelona have been spectacular, and they have led to him being considered a serious contender to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

By the time that ceremony rolls around later in the year, there is a chance that Pedri is no longer a Barcelona, although it is a very slim one. That is because Man City have taken an interest in signing the 22-year-old this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

However, the report has also stated that Barcelona have made it clear to Man City that Pedri will not be allowed to leave – and as such, no negotiations will be held between the two clubs. As such, the Premier League side will only be able to sign the Spain international if they trigger his release clause – given that it stands at €1bn, it would be a major surprise if they were to do that.

Back in January, Barcelona tied down Pedri to a new five-year contract, reiterating their belief in him. He is also considered to be one of the pillars of the current project that is being led by Hansi Flick.

It makes complete sense for Barcelona to ward off any interest in Pedri, as he is clearly one of their best and more important players. They will hope that he remains in Catalonia for many years to come, and all signs point to this being the case.