Manchester City approached Barcelona star during registration uncertainty

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Dani Olmo would remain registered as a Barcelona player for the remainder of the season – this is not only good news for Hansi Flick’s side in their bid to win multiple trophies by the end of the campaign, but also for keeping the Spain international at the club on a long-term basis.

Back in January when Olmo was originally de-registered by La Liga, it was reported that Barcelona’s failure to secure re-registration would mean that the 26-year-old would be able to terminate his contract and leave for free. Although that possibility was never considered by the player himself, there could have been doubts about his continuity.

And if there were, Manchester City were hoping to take advantage. According to Sport, the soon-to-be-dethroned Premier League champions make contact with Olmo when his registration was still in limbo. They made it clear that they were very interested in signing him if he were to leave Barcelona.

Man City will lose Kevin De Bruyne at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end, as has already been confirmed by both parties. And Olmo was seen as an ideal replacement, although their chances of prising him away from Barcelona look improbable now that his registration issue has been sorted.

Barcelona have made it clear that they see Olmo as a vitally important player, and Flick has him in his “gala XI” alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in midfield. The Catalans were determined to secure his registration because he is so valued, and that feeling would have been appreciated by the man himself when thinking about whether a move away would be a good idea.

For now, Olmo will remain at Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether he is sought by Man City during the summer transfer window.