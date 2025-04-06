Sunday’s La Liga action featured four key games as the campaign hits the 30-game mark in the 2024/25 season in the Spanish top flight.

Atletico Madrid bounced back to winning ways to keep alive their lingering title hopes as Real Sociedad, Athletic Club and Villarreal push for Europe.

Let’s see how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Las Palmas 1-3 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad gave their chances of qualifying for European competition a real boost as they secured a key win in Gran Canaria.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal bundled the visitors ahead inside the opening minutes, but the hosts rallied after the break, as Oli McBurnie netted after Sergio Gomez’s close range finish.

That kept the contest alive late on before Jon Aramburu barged into the hosts penalty box to fire home with the Venezuelan continues to catch the eye of Premier League side Newcastle United.

Sevilla 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have kept themselves alive in the La Liga title race with a vital win on the road at Sevilla.

Lucien Agoume got the ball rolling for the hosts early on with a thunderous strike from 20 yards before Julian Alvarez equalised from the penalty spot.

However, the visitors banged on the door in the second period, but they struggled to find a way through before Pablo Barrios slotted home a winner in added time.

PABLO BARRIOS SE LO MERECE MUCHÍSIMO. UNO DE LOS NUESTROS pic.twitter.com/hUTSyPZU3s — rubén (@rubennatm) April 6, 2025

Real Valladolid 0-4 Getafe

Real Valladolid looked doomed for relegation next month as they were simply overpowered by a Getafe side pushing away from the drop.

The visitors were too hot to handle with three first half goals from the away side before half time including a double from Ramon Terrats.

Domingos Duarte added a fourth late on to wrap up the result as Getafe move 12 points away from the bottom three.

Tuitín de apreciación para vosotros. 💙 (Saludos también a los colegas 🇵🇾 y a la Scots Brigade 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿) 𝐿𝑜𝑠 𝑚𝑒𝑗𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑠. pic.twitter.com/dDf7AbX1MF — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) April 6, 2025

Villarreal 0-0 Athletic Club

There were no goals in the final game on Sunday’s list as ten man Villarreal held Athletic Club to a 0-0 stalemate.

Pape Gueye’s late red card meant the hosts had to hold on in a battle between 5th and 4th with Athletic Club now six points ahead of them in the race for guaranteed UEFA Champions League qualification.

