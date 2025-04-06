Kylian Mbappe slams criticism of his mother in bold Real Madrid interview

Kylian Mbappe has lifted the lid on his first year at Real Madrid as part of an in depth interview with Spanish outlet La Sexta.

Mbappe’s is leading Real Madrid’s charge for three major trophies at the end of 2024/25 with 22 La Liga goals scored and 33 across all competitions.

That figure has matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally from his debut campaign in the Spanish capital and Mbappe is firmly focused on the team effort to win trophies in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid are currently four points behind league leaders Barcelona in the title race and will face their El Clasico rivals in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

As part of his interview, Mbappe reiterated his point for team glory outweighing any individual accolade, as he prepares for another Ballon d’Or run in 2025.

Mbappe also opened up on his decision to join Real Madrid last summer following a prolonged exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France captain rejected multiple attempts made by PSG to extend his contract, as he stayed strong on his goal of moving to Madrid, despite rejecting them in 2022.

Mbappe has consistently stated how Florentino Perez remained a key figure in his life after his previous decision with both parties confident he would eventually make the move.

As part a tense exit from PSG, Mbappe’s family were criticised by some sections of both the French and Spanish media, with his mother often painted as a controversial figure in contract negotiations.

Mbappe rejected those claims and insisted his mother is not part of his representation team but indicated some people still have a problem with her input.

“People have a very harsh image of my mother. In the world of football, some people don’t like too many women to be involved,” he said.

“Particularly if they are doing important things in football. She does a lot for me, as does my father, but people talk about her more.

“They don’t see it as a good thing. She’s not my agent, she’s my mother.

“She only wants the best for her children. She does the same for my brother too, but he’s not as famous as I am!”