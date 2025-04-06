Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be handed a massive transfer budget to build a Premier League title challenge in 2025/26.

Arteta’s side have again fallen short in the Premier League title race this season with the lack of a top level striker a key criticism of the Basque coach.

The Gunners hierarchy are willing to roll the dice again, but that will ramp up the pressure on Arteta, and their demand for him to end their long wait for a league title in 2026.

Arteta and his new sporting director Andrea Berta are already laying the key groundwork for multiple deals with La Liga targets a key theme.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague offered his view on the work being done by Berta in his opening weeks at the Emirates Stadium and he name dropped two Spanish internationals ready to move to North London.

“He [Berta] was the architect of the Atletico Madrid side that won La Liga twice, got to the Champions League final twice and won the Europa League,” as per an interview with TNT Sports.

“He’s a top negotiator and considered one of the best in the business.

“He’s going to have to be creative. Arsenal are not here with the intention of spending £200 or £300 million.

“They’re going to have to find three or four players that go straight into the starting line up. I would say a left winger, centre-forward and holding midfielder.

“We heard the names of Martin Zubimendi, [Viktor] Gyokeres perhaps, certainly [Benjamin] Sesko or Nico Williams. Those are the names they will try to get.”

Balague’s comments hint a deal for Williams may be a little closer than Zubimendi with Real Madrid also tracking the latter.

On Williams, Arsenal are ready to activate his €60m release clause in Bilbao, with the potential to make him their top earner to seal an agreement and Zubimendi’s clause is set at a similar figure.