European goal machine’s agent to attend Arsenal v Real Madrid

Real Madrid return to UEFA Champions League action on April 8 on the road at Premier League giants Arsenal.

The defending European champions will take on Mikel Arteta’s side across two quarter final games as Carlo Ancelotti’s side aim to retain their trophy.

Ancelotti’s charges suffered a bump on the road in their La Liga defence over the weekend via a shock 2-1 home defeat to relegation battling Valencia.

That opened the door for Barcelona to extend their lead at the top of the table but Hansi Flick’s side stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis.

Ancelotti’s setback means Barcelona are now four points clear at the top and he needs a reaction against Arteta.

Arsenal’s own Premier League title aspirations have fallen short since the start of 2025 as Liverpool close in on the trophy.

Transfers are already becoming a key focus for Arteta, alongside a bold UCL challenge, and a summer move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres looks to be on.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also rumoured to be tracking the Swedish international with the latter planning for the long-term after Robert Lewandowski.

Gyokeres has an £85m release clause in his current contract in Lisbon, but Arsenal will be looking to drive that price down to between £68-77m, as part of prolonged talks.

As the debate rolls on, Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta could hold the key in negotiations, with Arteta confident in the former Atletico Madrid chief’s abilities.

Berta has been charged with securing multiple transfer targets and as per reports from Football Transfers.com, the Spaniard has invited Gyokeres’ agent to attend the first leg against Real Madrid, as part of his charm offensive.

Arsenal are hoping to give the striker a glimpse of what Arteta is aiming to build his Arsenal team into next season as he tries to add the 43-goal hitman to his squad in the months ahead.