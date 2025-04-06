Lamine Yamal has been sensational for Barcelona this season, although there has been doubts that he could leave in the next 15 months, which is when his current contract is due to expire.

It has been taken for granted that Lamine Yamal will sign a new five-year contract when he turns 18 in July, although for now, there is still no agreement between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes, who is the player’s agent. And on top of this, the Catalans have had their salary limit reduced by La Liga, which means that they would not be able to register a new agreement with their prized youngster.

And on the back of all of this, MD have reported that clubs have started circling Lamine Yamal, with Manchester City and Liverpool among those interested in taking advantage of Barcelona possibly being unable to agree a new contract.

However, the report also states that Barcelona are incredibly relaxed about the situation, and in the summer, they expect everything to be sorted so that Lamine Yamal can commit his future to the club until at least 2030. It is anticipated that the financial problems that are currently plaguing contract business will be cleared up soon.

Barcelona will be determined to ensure Lamine Yamal’s continuity for many years to come. He is considered to be one of the most important players in Hansi Flick’s side, and given that he is still only 17, he has the potential to continue becoming better and better as the years go on.

But for now, the focus of both Barcelona and Lamine Yamal will be to end the current season on a high. La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey are all up for grabs for the Catalans, and they are well-placed to win a historic treble.