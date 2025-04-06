Arsenal star Mikel Merino has lifted the lid on life at the Emirates Stadium under his namesake Mikel Arteta ahead of hosting Real Madrid.

With Arsenal’s season effectively hinging on their quarter final double header against Los Blancos, Merino is set to play a key role, leading the Arsenal attack.

Arteta opted to rest club captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka from the start in Arsenal’s 1-1 weekend Premier League draw at Everton with the latter only just back from a long-term injury.

Arsenal’s lack of central attacking options means Merino is set to start in that role against Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors with the Basque star enjoying a strong run of goal scoring form as an unexpected centre forward.

With Raheem Sterling suspended, Merino, Saka and one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard should start, with former Los Blancos star Odegaard in midfield.

After opting to make a summer move away from Real Sociedad, to belatedly accept Arteta’s drive to bring him to North London, Merino has been impressed by his fellow Basque native.

“It’s been a nice year here at Arsenal. I’m seeing things I’ve never worked on before in my career, and it’s helping me to learn about football and grow,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Arteta is a very complete coach. He’s taken the best from Pep Guardiola, and you can see that period he had with him here in practice at Arsenal every day.

“The idea is for us to be a dominant team, that carries the weight of the game, and doesn’t let the opponent have the upper hand.

“We want to subdue them and greatly limit their attacks. I think he also has his own touches, his methodology and that’s what the best do – take the best from each role they have worked in.

“I think he’s, if not the best, undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world.”