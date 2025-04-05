Real Madrid have a poor first half in their La Liga clash against Valencia, but minutes into the second period, they have drawn level at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 13 minutes when Kylian Mbappe was fouled inside the penalty area, but Vinicius Junior’s tame effort was saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. And they were made to pay 120 seconds later as Valencia took a shock lead when Mouctar Diakhaby headed past Fran Gonzalez from Diego Lopez’s wonderful corner.

But just five minutes into the second half, Real Madrid have equalised – and it is Vinicius that has made up for the penalty miss as he stabbed home from close range following a corner.

Real Madrid needed a response early in the second half, and they have got exactly that. They will now fancy their chances of going on find at least one more goal, as they go in search of the victory they need to go joint top of La Liga.