WATCH: Hugo Duro scores in the dying stages as Valencia steal win against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow in the La Liga title race as Valencia have scored late on to surely secure a memorable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 13 minutes when Kylian Mbappe was fouled inside the penalty area, but Vinicius Junior’s tame effort was saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. And they were made to pay 120 seconds later as Valencia took a shock lead when Mouctar Diakhaby headed past Fran Gonzalez from Diego Lopez’s wonderful corner.

But just five minutes into the second half, Real Madrid equalised – and it was Vinicius that made up for the penalty miss as he stabbed home from close range following a corner. But in the end, Valencia managed to come away with the win as they scored in the 95th minute courtesy of substitute Hugo Duro.

It’s a huge goal for Valencia, and for Barcelona. If they can hold on, it would be Los Che’s first victory at the Bernabeu for 15 years.

