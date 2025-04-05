WATCH: Real Betis equalise against Barcelona as Natan heads home

Barcelona made a fine start to their La Liga clash against Real Betis, but they have now been pegged back by Manuel Pellegrini’s side at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Gavi paid back the faith shown in him by Hansi Flick by scoring the opening goal, which was his first of the season in La Liga. That arrived on seven minutes, and only 10 minutes later, Betis have managed to find an equaliser courtesy of Brazilian defender Natan, who has bulleted a header past Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from a Giovani Lo Celso corner.

⚽️ GOAL: Natan

🇪🇸 Barcelona 1-1 Real Betispic.twitter.com/CBNos0DiDT — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 5, 2025

It is poor defending from Barcelona, and Flick was not happy about the manner of the goal conceded. However, it is an excellent header from Natan, who left Szczesny will no chance. Betis are certainly showing the La Liga leaders that they are no pushovers, and they are already performing better than in their last meeting at the Estadi Olimpic, which the Catalan side won 5-1 in the Copa del Rey.