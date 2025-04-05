Barcelona Real Betis

WATCH: Barcelona strike inside seven minutes as Gavi scores against former club

Barcelona can go six points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory over Real Betis, and they are on course to achieve this after taking an early lead at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Gavi has continued in the line-up due to the injury to Dani Olmo, and he has paid back the faith shown in him by Hansi Flick by scoring the opening goal, which is his first of the season in La Liga. He was played in, and with lots of time, he steadied himself before firing beyond Betis goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel.

It is a lovely weighted pass into Gavi from Ferran Torres, and the 20-year-old made no mistake to find the back of the net. It’s another early goal for Barcelona, and as things stand, they are installing a six-point gap to Real Madrid, who were shocked by Valencia earlier in the day.

