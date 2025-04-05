Real Madrid host Valencia later today as the cat and mouse La Liga title race continues across a key weekend of action.

Los Blancos host Los Che just hours before leaders Barcelona play host to Real Betis and a win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will move them back level on points with La Blaugrana.

Victory for Barcelona would re-extend their three-point lead, but defeat would still keep Hansi Flick’s side top, as they hold a better head-to-head record over Real Madrid so far this season.

With plenty of moving parts, Ancelotti is also expected to keeping things on the move in his team selection, following a wild midweek win over Real Sociedad.

That sets up an El Clasico showdown in the Copa del Rey final on April 26 and Ancelotti needs to keep his squad fresh.

Despite rumours over Andriy Lunin missing out through injury – with Thibaut Courtois already sidelined – reports from Marca indicate the Ukrainian will be OK to start between the posts.

Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia should come into the defence after the former netted an extra time winner over La Real.

Club captain Luka Modric could be rotated into the hosts engine room to give Jude Bellingham a break ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe should also come back into the attack, again after coming off the bench in the Copa del Rey semi final second leg, despite Endrick scoring in successive games against the Basque giants.

Visitors Valencia still have work to do in their battle against relegation this season with Carlos Corberan’s side just four points above the drop zone.

Focus will quickly shift to Arsenal after this game, with Ancelotti’s charges facing the Premier League side on April 8 in London, and he is hoping for more positive fitness news.

Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are both racing to be fit in time for that clash following absences through injury.