Major changes are expected to take place in the Real Madrid dugout if not this summer then certainly in 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to extend his contract in the Spanish capital with his current deal running until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Despite fresh links over Ancelotti taking the Brazil national team job – after rejecting the role last summer – the veteran coach appears happy to remain in place and fulfil his contract.

However, it remains a firm possibility that his future is removed from his hands, as the club hierarchy assess their next move.

A ready-made replacement in Xabi Alonso has been lined up and there is no secret in the fact the former midfielder has been spoken to about succeeding Ancelotti in future.

Alonso’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen mirrors Ancelotti’s in Madrid and his latest update hints at being set in place.

The Basque coach rejected an approach from Liverpool in 2024 and his preference appears to be a move back to Madrid in 2026.

That would keep all sides happy, as neither boss breaks their contract, and Ancelotti is granted the reverence he merits.

However, the sky high standards and winning mentality at Real Madrid means a change could be brought forward, depending on Ancelotti’s end to the season.

As per reports from Relevo, Real Madrid are happy for Ancelotti to remain in place next season, but that will depend on his trophy haul in May.

Ancelotti is on course for a possible trophy treble next month, after winning a superb La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season, but retaining those two may be the only way to keep his job.

What is defined as not hitting standards means something very different at Real Madrid to other clubs and Ancelotti knows he may need a 2024 repeat if he wants to prevent an early arrival for Alonso.