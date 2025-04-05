Real Madrid could break historic contract rule in Antonio Rudiger talks

Real Madrid could tear up their contract rulebook as part of extension talks with key defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger has established himself as the kingpin in Carlo Ancelotti’s defence in the last two seasons with the German star a vital figure.

Following the news of Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, due to long-term ACL injuries, Rudiger has taken on even greater responsibility.

The former Chelsea star is the clear leader of Ancelotti’s back four and he continues to produce in the big moments.

His extra time winner against Real Sociedad sealed Real Madrid’s spot in the Copa del Rey final, but he does not come without controversy, following a recent UEFA sanction for his on-pitch antics.

Previous reports from Relevo indicated the Saudi Pro League are very interested in an offer for Rudiger in the next 12 months, alongside their push to sign Vinicius Junior in the Middle East.

Despite the speculation, Rudiger’s stance looks to be clearer at this stage, with his present contact running until June 2026.

The 32-year-old remains fully committed to completing his current agreement until the end of next season and he will not look to break it before then.

However, with Real Madrid aiming to tie him down, they could make a bold change to their strategy, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

Real Madrid have stuck to their infamous policy of only offering one year renewals to players aged 30+ – which has led to some iconic exits – but Rudiger’s importance means they could offer him two more years up to 2028.

The club will still look to lead with a one year deal, to add on to his current 2026 expiry, but his negotiating power continues to grow and that could present Florentino Perez with a decision to make over his evergreen policy.