Newcastle United want La Liga star to replace former captain

Newcastle United are considering a bold La Liga summer transfer raid to replace former captain Kieran Trippier.

The Magpies are planning a squad refresh ahead of the 2025/26 campaign with Eddie Howe pushing hard to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

As part of Howe’s plan to update his options, he faces a key call over former Atletico Madrid star Trippier, who is edging into the final year of his contract.

Trippier stepped in a captain in the 2023/24 campaign, following Jamal Lasacelles’ injury issues, but his own fitness problems saw Bruno Guimaraes take the armband last summer.

The experienced Trippier remains a key part of Howe’s squad – and the captaincy change is not thought to be an issue – with his leadership and ability to cover still important.

But, the club may push for a sale, to remove Trippier’s wages from their salary bill with little chance of an extension beyond 2026.

With Lewis Hall impressing on the opposite flank, and Tino Livramento switching between right and left back, a fresh face could come in.

As per reports from Venezuelan outlet DirecTV, Howe has been scouting in Spain, with Real Sociedad right back Jon Aramburu a target.

The Venezuela international is also on the radars of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan with a £51m release clause in his contract at La Real.

Prising Aramburu away from San Sebastian will not be easy, due to his importance in Imanol Alguacil’s squad, and the hefty price it would take to do so.

Aramburu’s ability to play across the back line is also attractive for Howe, as a swap option with Livramento and Hall, but they will look to bring his price down significantly.

If Champions League football is secured for next season, that will be a pull factor in talks, with Real Sociedad facing an uphill battle for any type of European qualification.