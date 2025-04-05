It was another captivating day in La Liga, with four matches affecting the title race, European hunt and relegation battle. Real Madrid were in action against Valencia, Barcelona hosted Real Betis, while the remaining games saw Celta Vigo travel to face Mallorca while Girona took on Alaves at Montilivi.

Mallorca 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have remained in pole position to secure a European place come the end of the season after an impressive comeback victory over Mallorca at Son Moix. The hosts took the lead on 17 minutes when Martin Valjent headed home from a corner, but in the second half, the visitors took control. Alfon Gonzalez netted a spectacular equaliser for Claudio Giraldez’s side, before substitute Fer Lopez scored the winner just minutes after coming on for captain Iago Aspas.

Celta stay seventh in the La Liga table with this result, but they have now opened up a three-point gap to Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca, who are eighth and ninth respectively.

Girona 0-1 Alaves

Girona had aspirations to qualify for European competition for the second successive season, but they are now being dragged into a relegation battle after a majorly disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Alaves. Michel Sanchez opted to rest the likes of Arthur Melo and Viktor Tsygankov from the start, and it was a decision that came back to bite him as the Catalans were unable to find the back of the net at Montilivi.

The winner came just beyond the hour mark, and it was Carlos Vicente that netted for Alaves. It is a big win for them in their bid to avoid relegation, as they are – for the time being – three points clear of the drop zone. Girona are 13th, and they are only seven points ahead of 18th-placed Leganes.