Injured Real Madrid star to miss Arsenal return target

Real Madrid roll back into UEFA Champions League action next week as they head off to face Arsenal on April 8.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side battled past old foes Atletico Madrid in the last 16 to set up a quarter final date against the Gunners.

Ancelotti is looking to balance his squad against a demanding overall schedule and he could make changes for the trip to London.

The Italian coach is still without long-term injury absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao but he was hopeful on other returns.

Thibaut Courtois has been missing from the squad following his early return from Belgium duty due to a muscle injury he picked up on his international return.

Ancelotti’s No.1 will not be risked before the Arsenal – as confirmed by the Los Blancos boss – ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash with Valencia.

Ancelotti previously hinted at Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos being ready to come back for the first leg at Arsenal but that now looks unlikely.

Mendy has not been spotted back in training, and with just days to go before the flight to London, he would be a risk to return with no sessions completed.

As per reports from Marca, Ceballos has returned to light training, and is closing in on a return to match action.

However, the outlet claims ‘his return for Tuesday’s match at the Emirates Stadium seems rushed at this stage and it is in principle ruled out’.

It is a blow for Ancelotti, as Ceballos offers grit and energy in his midfield. but a start was not expected.

Jude Bellingham could be rested against Valencia, to keep him fresh for Arsenal, with Fede Valverde and either Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga filling the third midfield slot for the visitors.

Bukayo Saka is back for Arsenal but Mikel Arteta has confirmed Gabriel Magalhaes will not play again this season following surgery on a hamstring injury.