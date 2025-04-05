Barcelona switch back into La Liga mode this weekend as Hansi Flick’s side play host to Real Betis later tonight.

La Blaugrana enjoyed a midweek win away at Atletico Madrid to ease into the Copa del Rey final – where they will face Real Madrid on April 26.

However, the immediate focus is set on league matters, and the visit of a Real Betis team pushing hard for European qualification.

With a demanding schedule to balance, and a UEFA Champions League clash with 2024 finalists Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, Flick will rotate to keep things fresh.

Reports from Marca indicate two changes from victory on the road in Madrid with Eric Garcia backed to start in defence to keep Inigo Martinez back for the Dortmund game.

However, the most eye-catching call comes in attack with Ferran Torres expected to keep his starting place after scoring the winner against Diego Simeone’s side.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been superb as Flick’s first choice front three so far this season but Torres’ superb form cannot be ignored.

The Spain international has five goals in his last four games across all competitions and he is expected to drop into a No.10 role with Lewandowski leading the attack as Fermin Lopez heads to the bench.

Barcelona remain unbeaten since the start of 2025 and Flick knows any slip up can be pounced on by Real Madrid.

A current three-point title lead can be closed if Real Madrid beat Valencia earlier in the day but Barcelona retain the better head-to-head record as it stands.

Th main news for Real Betis focuses on the absence of key midfielder Isco who is absent from the Los Verdriblancos squad due to a one game suspension.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team are currently sixth in the La Liga rankings and they are back in Conference League action next week at home to Jagiellonia Białystok.