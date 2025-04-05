Barcelona are expected to be busy this summer, but recent developments mean they will need to sell in order to sign their preferred targets. And one of the possible candidates that could have been one of the market will now not be, it has been decided.

That player is Frenkie de Jong, who has turned around his fortunes in recent months. In the first half of the season, it was taken for granted that the Dutch midfielder would be leaving Barcelona in the summer, given that he was considered a squad player by head coach Hansi Flick. But now, he is a regular starter, and he is in Flick’s “gala XI” ahead of the likes of Marc Casado and Gavi.

De Jong is currently contracted to Barcelona until the end of next season, which is why his future has been so widely speculated upon in recent months. However, the club’s plan is to offer him a new deal in the coming weeks, with sporting director Deco set to lead negotiations. And now, Relevo say that he will not be allowed to leave Catalonia this summer unless an offer “out of the ordinary” were to arrive.

Even if de Jong does not renew before the summer, Barcelona intend to make it known that he is non-transferable unless an irrefutable offer were to come in. This is bad news for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, who are both reported to have considered a move during the upcoming transfer window.

It makes sense for Barcelona to keep de Jong, as he has been very impressive in recent months. He does need to sign a new contract, and it is important that this deal contains a significant wage reduction, given that the club cannot afford to keep paying him the salary that he currently earns due to their well-documented financial problems.