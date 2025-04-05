Barcelona endured a frustrating evening against Real Betis on Saturday, but a draw still extended their lead at the top of La Liga after Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 at home by Valencia earlier in the day.

Gavi had given Barcelona a dream start at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but in-form Betis secured a point thanks to a Natan header in the first half. While it ends the Catalan side’s nine-match winning streak in La Liga, it has continued their unbeaten start to 2025.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick gave his thoughts on the match against Betis. He has chosen to focus on the bright side, rather than looking at it like two points dropped.

“I have told the players that there is now one game less and we have one more point. I’m left with the fact that the team gave everything and tried to score another goal but it wasn’t to be. We were unlucky in front of goal. I’m happy with what I saw in the second half.”

“On days when you don’t manage to score, you have to accept it. We have to think positively. I am clear that we have tried everything. I look at it being positive. It is one more point. We are in April and we are in a good situation. We have to keep going. Everything we have created is exceptional. Not just the team, all the staff, all this is a family and it’s very good to see.”

For Barcelona, attention will now quickly turn to the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund, which takes place at the Estadi Olimpic on Wednesday. Flick’s side are one of the favourites to win the competition, but the Bundesliga giants will provide a very tricky test.