Atletico Madrid open talks with leading Premier League defender

Atletico Madrid should be set for another busy summer transfer window in 2025, as they to close the gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid next season. Diego Simeone is keen for a new high-quality defender to be added to his squad, and at this stage, their leading target is a player that is tailor-made for Los Colchoneros.

Atleti will part ways with Cesar Azpilicueta and Axel Witsel at the end of the season, and with Clement Lenglet also set to return to Barcelona when his loan deal expires, there will be vacancies in the centre-back department of Simeone’s squad. And while it is certain that an attempt will be made to re-sign the latter, another player will still be needed to go alongside Jose Maria Gimenez and Robin Le Normand.

Cristian Romero is the club’s favoured target at this stage. Real Madrid are also said to hold an interest in the Tottenham Hotspur defender, but at this stage, their city rivals are ahead in the race to secure his signature.

According to Relevo, talks have already taken place between Atleti and Romero’s representatives. While the World Cup winner is said to be keen on a move to the Metropolitano, it is expected that Spurs will repel efforts to take their player away. Club-to-club negotiations are yet to happen, but when they do, it will not be easy for Los Colchoneros.

Romero is a player that would be ideal for Simeone, who loves aggressive, passionate players – especially in defence. He would also significantly improve the central defensive options that Atleti have, but for now, it is only a dream for the club as Spurs are expected to make it very difficult to let him go.

It remains to be seen how this situation develops going into the summer transfer window. Atletico Madrid will surely make an attempt, but Spurs will not make it easy.