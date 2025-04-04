Serie A giants want to block Nico Paz’s Real Madrid return

Real Madrid remain open to bringing Nico Paz back to the club this summer based on their agreement with Como.

Los Blancos sanctioned a sale for the Argentina international last summer as the 20-year-old pushed to move on in search of first team football.

A move to Como – under guidance of former Barcelona and Spain star Cesc Fabregas – was viewed as the ideal development ground for Paz with Real Madrid keeping an eye on his progress.

Paz has impressed in his first year in Italy, with six goals and five assists as part of Fabregas’ engine room, and Como are confident of avoiding a relegation battle in the coming weeks.

His current deal at Como runs until 2028, following his €6m move from Madrid in 2024, but Los Blancos have a structured buy-back option on him.

That starts at around €9m this summer, and rises by €1m until June 2027, if he accepts a move away from Como.

Paz’s father recently indicated his confidence over his son remaining at Como, at least for another 12 months, to continue on an upward trajectory.

“I think if you ask Nico what he would like to do, I think he would like to stay here for another year, because he feels very good and is happy. He likes everything here, the team, the group, the people… I would also agree,” as per reports from Relevo.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Serie A rivals Inter Milan are planning a summer offer above Real Madrid’s clause, despite Como also looking to reach a settlement with Los Blancos to terminate the clauses.

Real Madrid also have a 50% sell-on clause inserted into the agreement, which could make better financial sense, and represent a greater overall profit than agreeing to end their link with the player to keep him at Como.