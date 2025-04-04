Second Premier League side joins Yeremay Hernandez transfer race

Two Premier League clubs are preparing summer transfer offers for highly-rated Spain U21 international Yeremay Hernandez.

Chelsea have already registered a firm interest in signing the talented 22-year-old winger, who has been in excellent club form this season for Deportivo La Coruna, and the Blues will look to move swiftly in the months ahead.

Chelsea pushed hard to secure a deal in the final days of the January transfer window but their efforts were eventually blocked by the Galicians.

The final transfer offer submitted by Chelsea totalled at around €15m, but Deportivo were determined to hold out for at least €20m, which is his full release clause.

As time ran out at the start of 2025, rumours also indicated the player would have rejected an advance even if the clause was triggered, as he wanted to remain until the end of the season.

The primary reason behind his decision was to try and lead Deportivo’s push for La Liga promotion from the Segunda Division in 2025.

Hernandez has already scored 11 league goals and laid on four assists, with Deportivo currently 11th in the table, with just nine league games left to play in the regular season.

Chelsea will lie in wait until the end of the campaign, with Enzo Maresca poised to make his move, as Deportivo are not expected to make the promotion playoffs.

Maresca’s calmness over a deal appeared to be making an exit look clear with Deportivo acknowledging the space given by the Italian for Hernandez to focus on the season.

However, reports from Teamtalk.com indicate Arsenal are now in the race, with the Gunners hoping to seize the initiative, as Chelsea are forced to wait.

A possible bidding war will drive Hernandez’s exit fee above his release clause and Deportivo will hope to pocket a major financial boost to aid the club in what looks to be another Segunda campaign in 2025/26.