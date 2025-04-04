Real Madrid dressing room frustrated with play leading into Arsenal clash

Real Madrid squeezed past Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final 5-4 on aggregate in midweek, and while there was certainly celebrations about their passage, the reaction in the media and the aftermath was not one of euphoria. For the first time in five years, Los Blancos conceded four times at home to a side not named Barcelona.

Losing the game 4-3 in normal time (4-4 on aggregate), Real Madrid needed another late comeback inspired by Vinicius Junior and finished off by Antonio Rudiger in extra time to get to the final, where they will face their arch rivals. There was a sense of frustration at the Santiago Bernabeu though, as Real Sociedad ran riot for the best part of an hour. This came just days after Leganes caused significant problems for Los Blancos at the Bernabeu, provoking whistles from the home crowd.

According to Relevo, there is plenty of frustration from the Real Madrid dressing and coaching staff over their play so far. They would prefer to be playing better, and to be able to control the ball better, but even so, their recent results have been taken as evidence that despite their flaws, their attacking talent is sufficient to overcome any challenge.

Carlo Ancelotti continues to insist that if there is commitment from the players without the ball, then they can win titles. Given the firepower in the squad, a degree of defensive solidity and organisation would be enough for them to win games even at the highest level. That said, the Italian knows that his attacking quartet of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham will need to be at their best in order for that to work.

Ancelotti confirmed during the week that he had threatened to take off Vinicius if he did not work harder against Real Sociedad, and it was ultimately the Brazilian who made the difference thereafter. He also echoed a similar thought to the above story ahead of their tie with Valencia, admitting that they are taking certain risks defensively in order to facilitate their attacking prowess.