Real Madrid land €139m Champions League prize pot for 2024 title win

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti lifts the trophy to celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, at Wembley stadium, in London, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

UEFA have revealed how Real Madrid pocketed €139m in prize money for winning the 2024 Champions League title.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side sealed Europe’s biggest domestic prize at Wembley as they edged out a 2-0 win over Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Another European success made it a La Liga and Champions League double for Ancelotti and the Italian is in the running to defend both of his crowns this season.

As per financial reports published by UEFA, and reported via The Athletic, Real Madrid topped the prize money list at the end of last season.

Real Madrid’s money came from a total competition prize fund of more than €2bn ($2.2bn), which rises again by 25% this season, as part of the new and expanded format with more teams and more games involved.

The final total is based on a host of factors and sponsorship share agreements devised by Europe’s governing body ahead of each tournament.

UEFA’s formula for 2024/25 was to pay clubs in instalments, which included Real Madrid getting over €36m($40m) as the top-ranked club in preseason, but they secured just €14m ($15.5m) as a share of income from broadcast rights deals.

Real Madrid will be looking to pick up another major pay day in this season’s Champions League even if Ancelotti is unsuccessful in defending the trophy ahead of a quarter final showdown with Arsenal.

That will be further boosted by their summer participation in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup which has a confirmed total prize pot of €910m ($1bn).

The inaugural winners of the new-style competition in North America could stand to win around €113m ($125m) if they win all of their games on route to lifting the trophy.

Real Madrid have been placed in Group H alongside Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, Pachuca from Mexico’s Liga MX and European rivals RB Salzburg.