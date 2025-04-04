Mikel Arteta offers mixed defensive injury update for Real Madrid battle

Mikel Arteta was tight lipped over his defensive injury crisis ahead of hosting Real Madrid on April 8.

The Gunners find themselves facing a season-defining double header of matches against the defending European champions.

With Liverpool cruising away in the Premier League title race, Arteta’s side are battling to get past the might of Real Madrid, and keep their UCL dream alive beyond the quarter final stage for the first time under his leadership.

Arteta’s plans were hit with a major blow in midweek, following an injury to key defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the 2-1 home win over Fulham, with the Brazil international now ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Gabriel’s hamstring issue requires surgery and Arteta is now without one of his first-choice centre backs to face Carlo Ancelotti.

Gabriel’s partnership with William Saliba has been the bedrock of Arteta’s team but he will now readjust.

Ahead of a Premier League trip to Everton this weekend, Arteta confirmed Italy international Riccardo Calafiori remains out, but Ben White and Jurrien Timber have a chance to play in both games.

“Ricci is not fit as well. In the last week or so we lost four players. Let’s see how Ben and Jurrien are tomorrow.” he said.

A late call with be made on Timber and White, but the priority is the Real Madrid game, and Arteta could keep them on the bench at Goodison Park.

If they are passed fit to face Real Madrid, White and Timber could line up in the two full back spots, with Myles Lewis-Skelly’s lack of experience a possible issue against the might of Ancelotti’s visitors.

Poland international Jakub Kiwior looks the likely to candidate to come at the heart of Arsenal’s defence in place of Gabriel and he will be given 90 minutes at Everton as preparation for Arsenal’s biggest game of the campaign so far.