The headline clashes in Spain tend to attract an array of famous faces to the expensive seats and boxes these days. The Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid was certainly set to be just that. The cameras did find a famous face in the crowd on Wednesday, but not the one they expected.

As the cameras focused on the crowd for a reaction shot on Wednesday night, they focused in on one smiling fan – who was quickly recognised. On social media it was pointed out that the ‘fan’ in question was in fact Getafe goalkeeper Jiri Letacek. The 26-year-old was grinning at the time, but the potential ‘issue’, at least for Getafe fans, was the Atletico scarf wrapped around his neck.

However speaking to Relevo ahead of Getafe’s clash with Real Valladolid on Sunday, manager Jose Bordalas edged away from any controversy.

“Sometimes things are taken out of context. He has integrity and is committed to the club. We don’t give it any importance and I haven’t even spoken to him. Anything could have happened, from a fan or someone accompanying him might have put the scarf on him. We’re very happy with him; he’s an incredible professional.”

💣🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: An expert report publicly released by the Unión Internacional de Peñas del Atlético de Madrid (International Union of Atlético de Madrid Fan Clubs) has concluded that UEFA’s video of Julián Álvarez’s penalty was MANIPULATED. After conducting the study, the… pic.twitter.com/zmxCCiinNu — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 4, 2025

It perhaps does not help that one of the five appearances Letacek has made for Getafe came against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, as Los Rojiblancos annihalated Los Azulones 5-0 in the quarter-finals. Letacek has only featured in the Copa del Rey so far, after arriving from Banik Ostrava in his native Czechia, for a sum of €2m.

Bordalas’ assertion is a fair one, and beyond that, even if he was an Atletico fan, it hardly seems an issue. Amongst their squad are a series of former Barcelona and Real Madrid players, several of which are self-proclaimed fans too.