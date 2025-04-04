Real Madrid can breathe a sigh of relief after their players will not face a ban from UEFA which would have ruled them out of the first leg of Champions League semi-final against Arsenal. It was announced last week that Dani Ceballos, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger were under investigation for their conduct in the aftermath of their Champions League Round of 16 win over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

Vinicius was seen taunting the Atletico fans during and after the game, while Mbappe reportedly grabbed his crotch in the direction of the Atletico fans. On the other hand, with Antonio Rudiger there appeared to be a genuine fear that the German defender could face a suspension, after doing ‘cut-throat’ gesture to the Atletico fans. However none of them have been hit with a suspension.

As per Relevo, Vinicius has escaped punishment for his role, while Ceballos has been fined €20k by UEFA for infringing the basic rules of decent conduct. Mbappe has been fined €30k and hit with a suspended one-game ban for the next year for the same reasons, and Rudiger will face the same punishment as Mbappe, with a €40k fine. The verdict means that neither player will face an immediate ban, but should they infringe upon the rules again in the next year, they will face a suspension.

A similar punishment befell Jude Bellingham last summer while on England duty at Euro 2024, who also grabbed his crotch during celebrations. It will be a relief for Carlo Ancelotti, who did note that he was not concerned by the prospect of a ban, but saw a defence without Rudiger concede three goals on Tuesday night. In the other cases there was little indication that they would be banned for their behaviour, but it means Los Blancos will be closer to full strength at the Emirates next week. Ancelotti’s main doubt is over the goalkeeping position as things stand.