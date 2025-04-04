Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has spoken highly of his team in recent weeks, praising them for their growth, the team spirit, and ‘always having the right answer’. However he did give them one area to improve ahead of their clash with Real Betis this weekend.

He was happy with how the team performed generally against Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey victory in the semi-final second leg.

“The team’s image was very good. The style we used with the ball was incredible. Of course, we can improve, and we made some mistakes, but it’s true that we’ve improved a lot. We have the quality to win matches, but tomorrow will be difficult.”

Flick has been harangued with questions about a potential treble in the making for Barcelona, with the Blaugrana top of La Liga, in the final of the Copa del Rey, and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The German coach has been trying to steer away from that narrative though.

“We can dream big, but we have to focus on the next match. I think we have a team now, that believes in themselves. My job now is to remind them that they have to show it in every match and against every opponent. But we are trying, we fight for every match.”

President Joan Laporta was asked if he was dreaming of a treble on Wednesday, and he responded that he was dreaming strange things. When this response was relaid to Flick, he brought several chuckles from the press room.

“Pfwa. I would not like to comment on what the president is dreaming about. I hope he has nice dreams. Our goal is to play 15 more games. That’s our goal. If we reach this, I’m really happy. If we reach this, this is what I dream about. If we play 15 more games, we will have a really good season.”

Juliano Belleti is impressing as the Juvenil A coach, and is emerging as a serious candidate to eventually becoming the Barça Atlètic manager. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 4, 2025

However when asked what exactly those mistakes were that Barcelona committed against Atletico Madrid, Flick was clear that his side could be more tidy in possession.

“In the ball possession. When we are doing good, you can see the rhythm, it’s really fantastic. But a lot of teams, you can see when they win the ball, they know how to use it. To use these mistakes. This is what I mean. It could be that you lose the ball in a certain situation, but with a first touch, as they say in tennis, unforced errors.”

“So this is what we have to eliminate. With possession, for the attack it is really good, but for the defence, with the counter-attacks, this is what we have to eliminate.”

The Blaugrana face a crucial five weeks of action ahead, which includes a Clasico in La Liga, a Clasico in the Copa del Rey final, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League. Their victory over Atletico all but put an end to a run of 25 days that ended Atletico’s own hopes in all three of the same competitions. Flick will no doubt hope to reduce those errors a sufficient amount to see them in tact at the end of that run, although he has reportedly discussed a shift in tactics with Director of Football Deco.