Former €31m midfielder robbed in Barcelona city centre

Former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo has been robbed in the city centre of the Catalan capital this week. The Brazilian midfielder is joined Girona on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old was reportedly spending the afternoon in Barcelona, and was in the city shopping following Girona training. As he was paying for a ticket at a Passeig de Gracia car park around 16:00, Arthur was approached from behind, and robbed in ‘a matter of seconds’ by two people, as per Diario AS. One took his watch, and another was waiting on a motorbike to ferry away the thief. The Brazilian did not suffer any physical harm, but then attended the police station to file a police report.

Arthur was back in Girona training this morning, but is the latest victim of the growing problem burglary problem in Barcelona. Pickpockets are common in the Catalan capital, but in recent years there have been several cases of footballers being targeted, most notably Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was also violently assaulted during the incident. It is not clear whether Arthur was targeted due to his profile, or whether he was a random victim.

The on-loan Juventus midfielder will be preparing for a crucial clash against Alaves on Sunday, as Girona try to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle. Arthur has featured in every game under Michel Sanchez since making his debut against Getafe in mid-February, starting their last three games.

Arthur of course spent three years in Barcelona when he signed for the Blaugrana in 2018 for €31m from Gremio. He would then move to Juventus for €80.5m in 2021, before loan spells at Liverpool, Fiorentina and now Girona. His next steps are not clear with two years remaining on his Juventus deal, and no sign of him being in the Bianconeri’s plans.